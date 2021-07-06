Seaside Police Chief departing for San Leandro Police Department

Monterey County

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Chief Abdul Pridgen of the Seaside Police Department will be the next Police Chief of San Leandro, California.

The City of San Leandro made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night. He will start his new position on September 13, 2021.

Chief Pridgen joined the Seaside Police Department in March 2018 after honorably retiring from the Fort Worth Police Department after 25 years of service.

“It is an honor to be gifted the chance to serve the dedicated men and women of the San Leandro Police Department and the rich, diverse group of San Leandrans," said Pridgen in response to his latest appointment.

"Our profession faces many challenges, but we have a tremendous opportunity to set an example for progressive, procedurally just, transparent, accountable, and community-focused policing," he added.