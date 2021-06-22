Planning meetings to be held for the return of Ciclovia Soledad

Monterey County

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The City of Soledad's Community Engagement Department welcomes the public to attend and participate in the community planning meetings for the return of Ciclovia Soledad.

Meetings are held every Tuesday until July 27, 2021 starting at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Ciclovia Soledad is an open-streets event where Central Coast residents and others can walk, bike, and participate in community activities.

For more information, people can visit the City of Soledad's Facebook page.