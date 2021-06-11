Colorful sidewalks in South County map safest routes to school

Monterey County

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) The Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) and the Monterey County Health Department have teamed up with South County schools and volunteers to paint designs on sidewalks in an effort to map out safe routes to schools.

So far, sidewalks in the cities of Greenfield and Soledad have already been painted. Volunteers gathered today for their last stop in Gonzales.

The painted sidewalks will highlight the route for two new programs launching this fall, "Walking School Buses" and "Park & Walk."

