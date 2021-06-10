Skip to Content
Monterey County
By
today at 11:58 AM
Published 11:35 AM

Monterey County includes expansion of childcare, healthcare in budget proposal

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials are seeking input after sharing its proposed budget, which includes money to expand child care and healthcare.

The budget proposal is for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The proposed budget would make all county parks free for residents, fund the opening of a new military and veterans affair office and provide more money for rental assistance.

