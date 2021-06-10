Monterey County includes expansion of childcare, healthcare in budget proposal

Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials are seeking input after sharing its proposed budget, which includes money to expand child care and healthcare.

The budget proposal is for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The proposed budget would make all county parks free for residents, fund the opening of a new military and veterans affair office and provide more money for rental assistance.

