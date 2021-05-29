Laundromat fire breaks out in Marina

Monterey County

MARINA, Calif. (KION) A fire broke out at a commercial laundromat Saturday morning.

The Marina Fire Department and Marina Police Department responded to a report of a fire on the 400 block of Reservation Road at 5:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming of the laundromat.

The agencies quickly worked to close Reservation Road between Bayer Street and California Avenue.

The Marina Fire Department says fire was contained to the laundromat, though some nearby buildings may have sustained smoke damage.

The Marina Fire Department also confirms that no one was injured in the blaze.