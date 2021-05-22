Three killed in Highway 1 crash in Carmel

Monterey County

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) Three people are dead following a crash at Highway 1 and Carmel Valley Road Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol says the 2018 Chevy Silverado was traveling west along Carmel Valley Road towards Highway 1. It failed to properly take the turn where the two roads converge, and crashed into the hill.

All three people in the car were killed upon impact. None of them where wearing their seatbelts.

The CHP would like to take this moment to remind everyone that seatbelts are mandatory and can save lives.

The CHP is also investigating if drugs or alcohol played a roll in the crash.