Sixteen-year-old high school student graduates with four degrees from Hartnell College

Monterey County

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) A 16-year-old student at Soledad High School will be graduating with much more that a high school diploma this year.

Leily Garcia will also be attending Hartnell College's commencement ceremony, where she has earned not one, but four associates degrees as part of the school's concurrent dual enrollment programs.

Garcia, a first-generation college student, will be the youngest member of Soledad High's class of '21 with a weighted GPA of 4.6, and she has plans to attend UCLA in the fall where she will study biology before continuing on to medical school. She will enter at about a mid-sophomore level.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.