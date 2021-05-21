Cannabis enforcement operations conducted in Monterey County

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office's Bureau of Investigations is conducting cannabis enforcement operations alongside the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Five tons of illegally grown cannabis has been seized so far.

Although the recreational use of cannabis is legal in California, it is illegal to have more than six plants unless you have a cultivation license.

The operations will continue through the end of the month.