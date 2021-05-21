Skip to Content
Monterey County
By
Published 10:57 PM

Cannabis enforcement operations conducted in Monterey County

Cannabis2

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office's Bureau of Investigations is conducting cannabis enforcement operations alongside the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Five tons of illegally grown cannabis has been seized so far.

Although the recreational use of cannabis is legal in California, it is illegal to have more than six plants unless you have a cultivation license.

The operations will continue through the end of the month.

Crime / Monterey / News

Amelia Rosenberg

Amelia Rosenberg is a weekend producer at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content