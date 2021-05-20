Marina City Council allocates $150,000 to repair Water City roller hockey building

Monterey County

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina City Council has assigned $150,000 for immediate repair of the Water City roller hockey building located on Second Avenue in Marina. The money will help protect the building and bring the building into safety compliance.

In April 2021, Marina City Building Officials "red tagged" it reportedly due to significant fire, life safety, and other code violations. Officials later declared the facility as dangerous and unsuitable to be occupied until conditions improved.

On May 18, 2021 the city council announced the effort to repair the building. Aside from the $150,000 slated for immediate repair, there will also be $45,000 to go to study and redesigning the building.

Before the announcement was made, KION spoke with community members who were concerned about the fate of the roller rink.

The next steps for the building are being reviewed and studied.