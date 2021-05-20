Educators seek better support for children with special needs

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Office of Education is seeking ways on how to better support children with special needs.

When it comes to identifying a child with special needs, teachers are often the first. It is important for children with special needs to be identified to provide them the tools and resources needed to succeed, educators said.

