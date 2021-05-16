Ten central coast teens become eagle scouts

Monterey County

SPRECKLES, Calif. (KION) Ten boy scouts advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout Saturday.

Troop 60 celebrated the graduation of their scouts in a ceremony that had to be postponed for a number of months due to the pandemic.

"This is a momentous day for the scouts and their families. They conquered many challenges, and today was a chance to celebrate this work," said Scoutmaster Glenn Woodson.

Woodson tells KION that the scouts led and completed over 1,000 hours of community service before becoming eagle scouts.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) thanked the scouts for their community service back in December.

The scouts who participated in this weekend's ceremony include Dino Lazzerini, Thomas Brau, Nevin Manimaran, Steven Said, Tyler Clark, Aaron Helali, Michael Montemurno, David Hershberger, Sebastian Perez and Scott Nelson.