Monterey County

KING CITY,Calif. (KION) A new skate park is now on the Central Coast. It's not open to the public yet but will undergo a final inspection Monday, May 3 before an official opening.

The American Ramp Company built the park in six days. According to the King City Recreation Department, lights will be installed in June.

"We are so excited to be able to share this with the community," King City Recreation Department said in a Facebook post.