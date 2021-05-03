King City skate park reopening

Monterey County

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) The San Antonio Skate Park is reopening Monday after renovations were completed several weeks ahead of schedule.

The renovations included installing new ramps, which were funded by a $150,000 grant from the State.

The design was developed with input from the public, including youths who regularly use the park.

“We are thrilled at the completion of the San Antonio Skate Park project. It will be a safe, family-friendly place for all ages and abilities for many years to come. This was the culmination of several years of planning, combined with available grant funding to build this new park project for the community,” said King City Recreation Coordinator Andrea Wasson.

The City will install six new solar powered lights in mid-June. The lights will be funded by King City Community Power and a donation by the Pilot Power Group. The hope is that the lights will make it safer to use the park in the evenings.

The City will then host a formal Grand Reopening Ceremony on June 21st at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will feature a formal dedication, skateboarding demonstrations, prizes and other activities.

For more information, contact the Recreation Department at (831) 385-6748.