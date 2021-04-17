Soledad Police Department says goodbye to K9

Monterey County

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The Soledad Police Department is saying goodbye to K9 Leco, who served the force for nearly eight years.

Leco joined the Soledad Police Department in 2013 with Handler Sgt. Lionel Munguia.

Leco was involved in many special operations throughout south Monterey County, and helped with various narcotics and felony arrests.

The Soledad Police Department says that Leco will be greatly missed, and would like to thank him for his years of service, dedication and loyalty.