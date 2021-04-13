Skip to Content
Monterey County
By
Published 11:49 am

Central Coast counties follow recommendations in pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

210227185906-file-01-johnson-and-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-2020-live-video

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) California and counties on the Central Coast are following FDA and CDC recommendations by pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19vaccine.

The CDC and FDA recommendation was made after side effects that caused blood clots were reported.

Vaccination clinics were held on the Central Coast this past weekend by local organizations, and three thousand Johnson & Johnson vaccines were expected to be administered to farmworkers and residents.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

