Monterey County offers financial assistance for COVID-19 isolation

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County recently launched a program that offers stipends to COVID-19 positive individuals so they can isolate without losing income.

Supervisor Chris Lopez told KION the county set aside $350,000 for the program and will be able to offer $1,000 stipends to 300 individuals.

Individuals must test positive for COVID-19, be 18 years of age or older and just be beginning their 10-day isolation period. Participants must also live in certain cities and zip codes to qualify, including Salinas, Marina and Greenfield, among others.

There is also a program that assists food and agriculture workers, called Housing for the Harvest. The program provides access to wellness checks, food, PPE, and financial stipends of $500 or $1,000 if they complete a 10-day isolation period.

Residents interested in applying for the programs can contact Monterey County Health Department's COVID-19 hotline at 831-769-8700.