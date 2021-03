Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is highlighting staff who stood out during a year with unprecedented challenges.



Every year Sheriff Steve Bernal selects employees of the year.

This year, he selected three:

Deputy Christine Dorgan, Sgt. Mike Darlington and CCS Louie Perreria.

David Ruccello was also awarded Volunteer of the Year.