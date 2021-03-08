Skip to Content
Monterey County
By
today at 7:06 am
Published 7:05 am

City of Soledad celebrates 100 years

city of soledad
City of Soledad

SOELDAD, Calif. (KION) The city of Soledad will turn 100 years old on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. The city is celebrating by holding a cake contest, dessert grab-n-go, car parade, and there will be fireworks.

The Centennial Events will be free, and only open for the hosts and contestants due to COVID-19 regulations. The event will be streamed on Facebook Live for the rest of the public to tune in and celebrate with the rest of Soledad.

Soledad Police Department posted on their Facebook, "Thank you to Front Street for the collaboration with the Car Parade!"

Here is a schedule of the events:

Community Cake Contest at 2 p.m. - Soledad Community Center & via Facebook Live

Community Dessert Grab n' Go at 3 p.m. - Soledad City Hall

Centennial Car Parade at 5 p.m. - Starting 235 West St., ending at City Hall

Centennial Fireworks at 7:30 p.m. - Gallardo Park

Central Coast / Lifestyle / News / Top Stories

Carina Nocon

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content