City of Soledad celebrates 100 years

Monterey County

SOELDAD, Calif. (KION) The city of Soledad will turn 100 years old on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021. The city is celebrating by holding a cake contest, dessert grab-n-go, car parade, and there will be fireworks.

The Centennial Events will be free, and only open for the hosts and contestants due to COVID-19 regulations. The event will be streamed on Facebook Live for the rest of the public to tune in and celebrate with the rest of Soledad.

Soledad Police Department posted on their Facebook, "Thank you to Front Street for the collaboration with the Car Parade!"

Here is a schedule of the events: