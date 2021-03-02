Free rides for Monterey County residents 65 and older to get COVID-19 vaccination

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Independent Transportation Network Monterey County is offering free rides for anyone 65 years and older to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Those interested in a free ride must have an approved vaccination appointment. The transportation company also requires all requests to be made 24 hours in advance to ensure driver availability.

For a ride, you can call iTN Monterey County at (831)-233-3447. For more information, you can go to www.mcvaccinate.com.