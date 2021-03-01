California introduces reopening plan for schools across the state

Monterey County

(KION) California has announced a deal to allow schools for in-person instruction by the end of March.

Public schools can get $6.6 billion dollars if they do return to in-person learning, but not all teachers, staff and students will need to be vaccinated.

To receive this money, schools must meet requirements by March 31st. School districts in regions that are in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy have to return to in-person instruction at least through second grade. Districts in the red tier must have in-person instruction for all elementary school grades and at least one grade in middle and high school.

