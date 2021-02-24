Monterey County Vaccine regional data raises concern over vaccine allocation

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) -- Monterey County released data on the county's vaccine allocation and administration. Social Media users shared their concern on the disparity of vaccinations administered by regions.

The county data shows that 9% of North County is vaccinated and makes up 12% of the population. Peninsula and Big Sur have 46% vaccinated and makeup 31% of the population. Salinas has 35% vaccinated and makes up 38% of the population. South County only has 11% vaccinated and they make up 18% of the population.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said on social media that he pushed for data on geographic regions and by race and ethnicity.

"I pushed to get this data out to help us better address vaccine inequity in our county," said Alejo, on social media. "We have work to do to help more Salinas Valley residents get their vaccines!"

