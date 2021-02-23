Greenfield to decide on COVID-19 vaccine assistance program for seniors

Monterey County

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The City of Greenfield will consider approving a temporary program that will help citizens access coronavirus vaccines.

According to a City Council report, the program would be especially targeted to seniors, but could expand help people who struggle with online registration or face language barriers after a review of data.

The report lists four main goals: learn registration systems to help seniors register for a vaccine, provide effective information about the vaccine, create strategies and tactics to help seniors register for vaccines and collect date to find out how efficient the program is.

City Council is expected to discuss this as part of its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

