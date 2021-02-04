Restaurants and bars prepare for Super Bowl Sunday amid pandemic

Monterey County

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) On Super Bowl Sunday, bars and restaurants on the Central Coast are typically filled with fans, but this year it is expected to look different.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented indoor dining for Califorina counties currently in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, including Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties. They currently only allow outdoor seating. Some bars and restaurants will be able to offer the game to its customers, but others may not.

The CDC recommended that football fans should gather virtually or at home with their households. The agency also suggests gather outdoors and stay 6 feet apart if you are planning to watch the game with people you do not live with and use a projector screen if possible.

