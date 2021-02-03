Woman killed in suspected DUI crash south of King City

Monterey County

SAN ARDO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A woman in her 20's has been killed following a suspected DUI crash south of King City near San Ardo.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5 pm Tuesday along southbound Highway 101 near Alvarado Rd.

It's there investigators say the driver of a 2009 Lincoln, identified as 27-year-old Balthazar Donato of Greenfield, suddenly drove into the wrong lane, crashing into another vehicle driven by 23-year-old Sabrina Lecce of Shandon.

Lecce was killed in the crash. The passenger in the same vehicle as Lecce survived with minor injuries according to CHP.

CHP says Donato was also hurt but arrested on scene over suspicions he may have been driving under the influence.