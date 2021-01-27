Low-water crossings at Fort Hunter Liggett closed until further notice

Monterey County

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Fort Hunter Liggett officials have announced multiple road and low-water crossing closures as storms continue taking their toll on Monterey County.

Every low-water crossing off Mission Road at the fort will be closed until further notice.

Those who looking to commute to Indians can use Mission Creek Road via Red Grade Road.

Meanwhile, Nacimiento-Fergusson and Del Venturi roads are closed until further notice.

This is one of many road closures on the Central Coast due to rainfall from this week's storms

Fort Hunter Liggett officials are also reminding people to be aware of rapidly rising water levels and swift moving water.

The old saying is "Turn around and Don't drown," and applies this week as rain continues to pound parts of the Central Coast.

Those living in low lying areas prone to flooding in particular are asked to take precautionary measures to stay ahead of the storm. Preparations could include the use of sandbags, clearing storm drains and gutters of debris.