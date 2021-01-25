Investigators identify man killed in work-related incident at Royal Oaks company
UPDATE 1/26/2021 1 p.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has identified a worker who was killed in a work-related incident at the Kristich Monterey Pipe Company.
He is identified as Jairo Ezquiel Ramirez Ventura.
Officials say Ventura was killed in an accident involving a cement mixer on Jan. 23.
PREVIOUS STORY: CalOSHA authorities confirm they're investigating how a worker was killed in a work-related incident at the Kristich Monterey Pipe Company.
Officials say the incident happened January 23 and involved an accident involving a cement mixer at the site.
Authorities say a laborer was cleaning the inside of the mixer when the machine started up, causing fatal injuries.
A staff member at the company says they're still in shock over the incident and would not provide further comment.
At this time the deceased individual has not been identified.
