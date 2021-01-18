MLK virtual celebrations significance

Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Despite the implications of Coronavirus, events were held virtually to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Even years after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. the call for justice and equality continues.

One event held today was the annual MLK March for the dream. City council member Sonja Brunner was one of the several guest speakers.

Within its historical context, this COVID19 pandemic is not only a health challenge of a century,” said City council member Sonja Brunner. “But it also illuminates the social, economic, and political histories of our society. As well as the systemic racism that has shaped much of our past and present.

Every year, the NAACO in Santa Cruz holds this march. Despite the barriers of the coronavirus, people still stood united behind their computer screens.

“His message of putting aside our differences, working together of peacefully pushing for positive change has never been more important than it is today,” said City Councilmember Sonja Brunner.

Speakers motivated everyone to keep moving forward despite the challenges that were faced in 2020. Everyone was also asked to reflect on his legacy.

“Given with what's going on in the country and what’s happening at the national and local level, it makes MLK day far more important, “said Monterey City Councilmember Tyller Williamson.

Councilmember Williamson also said that the most important thing is bringing people to recognize the power that they have to make change in their community.

“I think that the pandemic has really exposed a lot of the equities we’ve seen within our political systems,” said Councilmember Williamson.

Councilmember Williamson said that this creates a great opportunity for people to get more involved to make a difference. He said that one way that one can help is by getting involved with local organizations. One way of helping is by helping them get their message across their social media platforms.

“People in power don’t want you to step forward and use the power that you have to make a difference in your communities,” said Councilmember Williamson. “Don’t give up hope, keep pushing forward and just know that there are others out there that are willing to stand in the fight with you.”