Weddings are booming across the country

Message Max

(CBS NEWS) -- Now that things are reopened across the country, a wedding boom in being felt.

After the pandemic shut things down for a year, couples had to keep rescheduling their big day.

Planners and vendors are working over time to keep up with the demand.

Wedding planners across the country say they've never seen the wedding business this booming.

"I had so many COVID rescheduled brides. Plus, everyone seems to be getting married now.// I have about double what I have in years past," says Souther Bas Wedding Planner Kari Loth.

Loth says it's the couples from 2019, 2020 and now 2021 all competing for the same services.

But this isn't just about more brides and busy wedding planners, it's an entire industry.

Since reopening completely, bridal stores have seen a 40% increase in sales, with brides coming to buy gowns from all over the nation.

"Basically bride after bride after bride each day. Brides from New York brides from California people who probably wouldn't have bought their wedding dress here. Have been since we have been open for so long," says Catherine Freeman with Warren Barron Bridal.

There's only so many weekends in a year, so popular venues plan to finish the year with 200% more weddings then they had during their best year… especially if they're out doors.

to put it lightly, the party planning business is slammed.

"We've been booked up since 2019 on the 2021 days. It's not this common to have every single Saturday booked this far out," says Anthony DiGiovanni with Hotel Crescent Court.

If you plan to get married in the next year or so, the best advice from planners is: be flexible.