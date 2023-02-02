Kidnapping, carjacking suspect arrested in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 36-year-old Seaside man is facing kidnapping and carjacking charges after stealing a car and driving off with a passenger still inside.

According to Pacific Grove Police the suspect stole a Mazda Miata in Monterey before driving it to a Chevron on Forest Avenue.

The suspect then stole a Chevy Corvette Stingray with a passenger still inside the vehicle.

After a short drive, the suspect tried forcibly removing the victim from the car along Country Club Gate.

Police say the suspect was able to escape before they finally made contact with him in the Forest Grove area where he was found tampering with another car.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail. Police later identified the suspect as Zachary Drehobl.

Police say the person removed from the car was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143, the Anonymous Tip Line at (831) 648-3159, or pgpdrecords@cityofpg.org.