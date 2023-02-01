Skip to Content
Students and families start rose making activity for Rose River Memorial

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday afternoon, students and families at Sacred Hart School did a rose making activity for the Rose River Memorial.

The memorial is a grassroots community art movement that uses eco-felt roses as a symbol of grief for every life lost. The rose making took place in different classrooms and gathered on the playground for a mini-prayer service with the roses.

The memorial has been shown in many places including Los Angeles, Hawaii and in St. Louis. Officials said the goal is to create a national memorial that will be at Washington D.C.

Heal Together is an organization that includes  bereavement groups with trained facilitators (for all ages and in English and Spanish); counseling with a licensed professional; and expressive therapies for children. It also represents opportunities for licensed professionals and volunteers to undergo training in grief and bereavement.

For more information on Heal Together click here.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

