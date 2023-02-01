Students and families start rose making activity for Rose River Memorial

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday afternoon, students and families at Sacred Hart School did a rose making activity for the Rose River Memorial.

The memorial is a grassroots community art movement that uses eco-felt roses as a symbol of grief for every life lost. The rose making took place in different classrooms and gathered on the playground for a mini-prayer service with the roses.

The memorial has been shown in many places including Los Angeles, Hawaii and in St. Louis. Officials said the goal is to create a national memorial that will be at Washington D.C.

Heal Together is an organization that includes bereavement groups with trained facilitators (for all ages and in English and Spanish); counseling with a licensed professional; and expressive therapies for children. It also represents opportunities for licensed professionals and volunteers to undergo training in grief and bereavement.

