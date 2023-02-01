Residents impacted by winter storms eligible for calamity property tax relief

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County officials announced that property owners who had homes or property damaged are now eligible for calamity property tax relief.

The relief will include temporary reduction in assessed values as well as an exclusion from reassessment when the property is repaired or rebuilt.

County officials said that your property must have suffered at least $10,000 in physical damage to

taxable property. Household furnishings that were damaged due to the storms will not be eligible as they are not assessed for property tax purposes.

Officials said that if your application is approved and if your taxes are not paid by your mortgage

company, you may also be eligible to defer the 2nd installment of your property tax bill,

which is due on April 10.

Applicants who are seeking a deferral must be filed with the Santa Cruz County Assessor’s Office

before April 10.

To apply for a calamity property tax relief click here.