today at 8:52 AM
Published 8:07 AM

Road construction and piping lead to street closure in Greenfield

mgnonline

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A road construction project along El Camino Real in Greenfield is forcing the street in the area to be closed for an unknown amount of time.

This is along El Camino Real from Elm to Huerta Avenue.

Police and Public Works say this is because of a large pipe, about six inches, that's in the road at this time.

The agencies also indicated this could impact some school bus routes and commuter routes Tuesday morning.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

