Monterey County Public Works gives estimated damages for road repairs

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Tuesday afternoon, Monterey County Public Works Department shared their infrastructure storm damage estimates.

The estimates for projects eligible for FEMA assistance is currently at $16.7 million. This includes damages to roads and bridges and public utilities.

Officials said that these assessments also include debris removal and emergency protective measures taken which are in special FEMA subcategories A and B which has a shorter timeframe to complete.

The cost associated with Categories A and B projects totals to $7.3 million.

Permanent road repairs and measures eligible for FEMA are under categories C through G. These projects in those categories requires repair work to be completed within 18 months. The total for that amount is $9.4 million. Public works officials said that some infrastructure may not be eligible for federal reimbursement due to its poor condition.

The County said that further updates will be coming on recovery and repair plans when they have them.