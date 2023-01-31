Skip to Content
La Habra man killed in crash near San Ardo

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 19-year-old La Habra man is dead after a solo vehicle crash near San Ardo on Tuesday morning.

CHP-King City says it happened along Highway 101 near Cattlemen Road.

The CHP says for an unknown reason the driver made an "unsafe turning movement" to the right, causing the vehicle to leave the road.

Investigators say the car collided into a dirt embankment. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information identifying the victim was provided pending family notification.

