Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A Salinas man who intentionally started three fires in Monterey has been arrested by Monterey Police.

63-year-old Stanley Edwards of Salinas was arrested on Friday Jan. 27 after their investigation revealed he was the primary culprit behind these fires. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on arson charges.

Police said the first incident happened last Thursday evening around 5:19 p.m. in the area of Figueroa Street and East Franklin Street. Roberts allegedly set fire to a dumpster. The fire damaged the dumpster and a wall of a nearby building.

Just 12 hours later on Friday morning, police said another fire was set on the 1100 block of Del Monte Avenue around 5:48 a.m. Officers said a car and fence were set on fire. The flames damaged a total of two cars and a nearby fence.

Police said they had to respond to another fire just 20 minutes later. Police said Edwards is believed to have set another dumpster on fire on the 400 block of Webster Street. The last fire damaged just the dumpster in that area.

Monterey Fire Department did put out all three fires before they could cause any property or structural damage.