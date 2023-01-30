Monterey man arrested on sexual assault charges

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday night, Monterey Police announced that they arrested 61-year-old Francisco Zapotecas Ruiz after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in 2014.

The assault took place on the 400 block of Ramona Avenue. Officers said the investigation revealed that Zapotecas Ruiz was the suspect. He was located and arrested on Wednesday Jan. 25.

Zapotecas Ruiz was transported to and booked in the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a Minor and lewd and lascivious acts with force or fear. His bail was set at $100,000.

Monterey Police is asking for anyone with information regarding this incident or is aware of any other victims is asked to call Sergeant Greg Galin at 831-646-3872 or email him at galin@monterey.org.