U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies looking for missing diver off of Fanshell Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to KION that they are looking for a missing 27 year old male diver off of Fanshell Beach on Sunday morning.

Officials said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon around 3:50 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco said they received a report from the U.S. Coast Guard Monterey Station crewmembers describing four divers who had been caught up in a rip tide off of Fanshell Beach.

Three of those divers were able to swim to shore but one of them remained missing.

CAL FIRE BEU said they have sent out rescue swimmers and response boat crew to help assist in the search.

The Coast Guard is describing the 27 year old male diver as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds and wearing a black wetsuit.

If anybody in the area has any further information or sees any signs of distress, they are asked to call the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center at (415) 399-3547