One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers began administrating life saving procedures but the victim died at the scene.

Officers arrested a 57 year old male suspect who was booked into the San Benito County Jail. Hollister Police are still investigating the incident but believe it originated from an altercation. Officers said it is unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.