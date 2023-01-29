One dead in Boulder Creek shooting, suspect arrested

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JAN. 29, 2023 AT 3:04 PM: The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting that took place in Boulder Creek on Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office said they have brought the suspect into custody early Sunday afternoon. Deputies did say that an 18 year old male victim died in the shooting.

The identification of the victim is pending notification due to family.

ORIGNAL STORY

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night.

Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies began life-saving measures but the victim succumbed to their injuries. The Sheriff's Office said the suspect is at large and this is still an ongoing investigation.