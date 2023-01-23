Watsonville Police investigating shooting homicide in the Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court area

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, Watsonville Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old Watsonville man.

Officers said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Officers said that their preliminary investigation is indicating that the victim was shot at least once.

Family members rushed him to Watsonville Community Hospital where he was airlifted to a trauma center.

On Monday morning, Watsonville PD were notified by doctors that the victim had passed away from his injuries. Officers told KION that they are still in the very early stages of this investigation and have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who has information on the shooting are asked to contact Detective Juan Castillo at 831-889-8414 or 831-768-3358.