San Mateo Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect in Half Moon Bay Shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JAN. 23, 2023 AT 4:53 PM: The San Mateo Sheriff's Office has announced that a suspect is in custody. Deputies said there is currently no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

There is no word from the Sheriff's Office if any victims have died in this shooting.

Original Story

The San Mateo Sheriff's Office is responding a shooting incident with mulitple victims in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted out an update on the situation around 3:48 p.m. Deputies said a media staging would be located at a substation on 537 Kelly Avenue.