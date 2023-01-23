People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes.

“It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said.

Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle.

“It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't see it in time or if you slam on your brain and get around it. Unfortunately, there's not speed bumps on all the streets in town and cars speed.”

To tackle issues like this, Monterey County has more information on their website. If you log onto your computer and search Monterey County potholes, the first link you find will take you to the county website where you can find different ways to contact the county.

It’s one of many things Gruenewald has done to combat the pothole problem.

“Matter of fact, last year we petitioned for speed bumps and we were not deemed a dangerous enough road to have speed bumps to slow down the traffic on our street,” Gruenewald said. “So they do it on priority. And there's so many neighborhoods that want them.”

She also has issues that the ones already on the roads are not getting better.

“It's continually getting worse,” Gruenewald said. “There is one right in the center of the street right there that my dog could probably fall into. So, you know, it is a serious issue there. And they're cracking all around where the pothole is. So that's going to make the whole pavement around it deteriorate. And unless the city does something soon. It's just getting worse.”

I spoke with the public works director for Salinas and he tells me that three crews are being deployed to fill potholes. He says it will take some time as more continue to form.

The City of Salinas also has an app that you can download to report any problems as well.

