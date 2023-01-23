Monterey Police to offer community police academy

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police announced on Monday that they will be offering a community police academy starting on Wednesday March 15.

The program will run for eleven weeks and classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at police station located on 351 Madison Street. The program is completely free to enter

Officers said if you want to enroll in the program, you must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in Monterey and have no felonies or prior arrests within the last 12 months.

Officers said the academy is designed to provide Monterey residents a hands-on experience on how they police.

Some of the topics that officers will go over include firearms safety, patrol procedure and traffic engineering. Students who enroll in the program could potentially go on a ride along with an officer.

For more information you can contact Officer Sabrina Perez at 831-646-3830 or email her at perez@monterey.org. To find out more about the program click here.