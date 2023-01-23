Highway 1 resupply convoys to resume this week

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday night, Caltrans District 5 and the Monterey County Emergency Operations Center announced that resupply convoys along Highway 1 are set to resume this week.

This comes after County officials announced on Sunday that portions of Big Sur could face long-term isolation due to conditions and multiple landslides occurring on the Highway.

The convoys are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Friday Jan. 27. Caltrans said the convoys will depart from the north gate at Paul’s Slide and travel to the north closure limit at Lime Creek.

The convoy will then turn around and head back south to the gate at Paul’s Slide. The convoys will start at 8 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m.

Officials said that residents are advised wait at their driveways if they wish to join the convoy as it passes.

Caltrans said future resupply convoys could be repeated next week if possible.