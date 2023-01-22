Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Capitola Police announced they have arrested two men on child endangerment and controlled substance charges.

The incident took place on Friday night around 9:08 p.m. Capitola Police and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of 46th Ave.

When officers and firefighters got to the scene, they evacuated two adult males and one juvenile male from the residence. One of the adult males was injured by the explosion and transported to the hospital for minor burns and pulmonary related issues.

Firefighters continued to check the residence when they noticed items that appeared to be explosive devices. Officers said the surrounding residential units were evacuated and the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Bomb Team was called in.

The Sheriff's Office said the explosion was caused by an extraction process of an illegal substance and no explosive devices were present.

Capitola Police called in detectives from their Criminal Investigation Unit. Detectives wrote a search warrant for the residence. Officers said multiple types of illegal substances were located during the search.

Both males were arrested on multiple charges including child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and manufacturing a controlled substance.

Officers said the juvenile was placed with a family member.