Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Monterey County officials announced are looking for community feedback on adequate housing projects for all income levels in unincorporated areas of the county.

County officials said they will use the feedback to develop the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Update document. Officials said that the document will feature housing related challenges that residents face in Monterey County.

Monterey County residents are invited to complete the community housing survey by Feb. 10, 2023.

There will also be a webinar taking place on Thursday Jan. 26. The meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Officials are going to present an overview of the document and will open the meeting for community feedback. People that are interested in attending the webinar can access the Zoom link here.