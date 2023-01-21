Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet.

Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence and they found Rodriguez in a closet trying to hide from officers.

Officers said that Rodriguez was also on parole. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges including vandalism, violation of parole and burglary.

Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages

Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet.

According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen for about 4-5 hours inside, gathering items such as laptops, phones, clothes, and cash all totaling to about $11,000.

Photo courtesy of Salinas Police

He also did about $3000 dollars in damage to the inside of the swap meet. While inside, police say the man changed into some of the clothes he'd stolen, in an effort to change his appearance.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this incident is asked to email zachary.dunagan@ci.salinas.ca.us.