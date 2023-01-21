Skip to Content
Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages

Katie Nicora

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet.

According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen for about 4-5 hours inside, gathering items such as laptops, phones, clothes, and cash all totaling to about $11,000.

He also did about $3000 dollars in damage to the inside of the swap meet. While inside, police say the man changed into some of the clothes he'd stolen, in an effort to change his appearance.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this incident is asked to email zachary.dunagan@ci.salinas.ca.us.

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

