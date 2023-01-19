Skip to Content
Monterey County to open local assistance center in Spreckels

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, Monterey County officials announced that there will be a local assistance center opening up this weekend to help families who were affected by the recent storms.

Individuals, families and businesses will be able to access available disaster assistance programs and services from local, state and federal agencies.

The center will be located at Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building on 90 Fifth Street. The center will open on Saturday Jan. 21 and remain open until Thursday Jan. 26.

Officials said the center will be open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

