Majority of Monterey County parks to reopen on Friday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County officials announced majority of county parks will open on Friday after they have been closed for two weeks due to the severe storms.

Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park, San Lorenzo Park and Toro Park will reopen to the public. San Lorenzo Park did stay open for camping only.

County officials said public works staff members have been able to remove winter storm hazards and debris in most county parks.

In Monterey, Jack's Peak Park will still remain closed. Public works staff members are working on removing a large volume of downed trees from trials and roads.

Lakes San Antonio and Nacimiento were open for camping and boating but trails were closed.